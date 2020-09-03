New Staunton ‘Y’ program helping teens with virtual learning

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A new program at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA aims to help middle schoolers with virtual learning.

That will be the biggest component of the Student Support Center, according to Teen Director Eddie Santiago.

He says the program will also cover life skills and job skills. Plus there will be swim time, cooking classes, art programs, and free time in the gym.

They’re also hoping to bring in tutors from Mary Baldwin University to help out.

The program will allow for 16 teenagers.

“Kids need social interaction. You know what I mean?” said Santiago. “And like right now, yesterday, I was redoing the teen center here and I made it where at least two kids were at a table. So I got eight tables, two kids each. So then this way they can still at least have somebody to talk to”.

Financial assistance is available through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge for families that might not be able to afford the program. Santiago describes the assistance as wonderful.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.