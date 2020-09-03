Advertisement

On-campus JMU students must move out by Monday, but some experts say it’s best to stay

Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As many colleges and universities switch to online learning after COVID-19 outbreaks hit their student population, some health experts say sending students home may not be the best decision to slow the spread.

On Tuesday, James Madison University decided to join the colleges making the temporary transition to online classes.

Some 6,000 JMU students living on campus are being asked to move out by Monday, Sept. 8.

Sick students in quarantine or isolation can stay on campus for the time being and other students can request to stay.

Caitlyn Read, a university spokesperson, said several hundred students have already filed exemption requests.

“Some exemptions that we commonly see are people have immune-compromised relatives at home or if they’re going to a region where there’s a bad outbreak and it’s actually safer for them to stay here,” Read said. “We also know that some of our students don’t have a home to go home to, that JMU might be the most stable place they’re ever lived, in terms of housing and food security.”

An online petition with already 7,000 signatures is in favor of letting all on-campus students stay in their dorms while they take online classes, but Read said the university’s decision is final.

“This decision was made in the best interest of public health and safety. It’s what is best for our on-campus population at this time.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said colleges should do otherwise.

“That’s the worst thing you can do,” Fauci said. “Keep them up at the university in a place that’s sequestered enough from the other students. But don’t have them go home because they can be spreading it in their home state.”

JMU plans to be in touch with the campus community by Sept. 25 about the possibility of moving back to in-person instruction on or after Oct. 5.

As of Sept. 2, the university is reporting over 600 active COVID-19 cases.

