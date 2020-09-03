Severe Weather threat for the area on Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a severe weather risk Thursday, we wanted to make sure everyone is prepared.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon through early evening (2-9pm). Please take any warning serious. As soon as a warning is issued, get into your safe place immediately. Seconds matter.

We have two cold fronts on the way for the end of the week. The first on Thursday brings the severe threat. The second on Friday brings the drop in temperatures and lowering humidity.

The main risks on Thursday (WHSV)

On a day when there is the possibility of severe weather, the more sunshine we see the greater the instability there is. Instability is only one of the ingredients for severe storms however. For Thursday we have plenty of moisture in place and wind shear for supercell thunderstorms. Supercell thunderstorms are the most powerful thunderstorms with lightning, torrential heavy rain, high damaging winds and these kind of storms can produce tornadoes.

Wind shear is the main ingredient for rotating storms. For Thursday we do have plenty of wind shear in place, hence the risk of tornadoes. Any one in the risk area shown here from the Storm Prediction Center has the risk of tornadoes. The absolute highest risk is over the DC/Baltimore areas. However, this is also one of the highest risks for the Shenandoah Valley that we’ve seen in quite some time.

Anyone in the colored areas has the risk for tornadoes on Thursday. (WHSV)

Because of so much moisture in the air, storms will be capable of torrential rainfall. The flooding threat is low because storms will be moving and not stalling out. The Staunton area will still need to be on alert because any addition heavy rain in a short amount of time can cause flooding.

Bottom line, Thursday is a day to pay attention to the weather. Avoid driving through or into storms by checking radar. Radar is available on your WHSV weather app. Be prepared and have your plan in place, so when a warning is issued, you can take action immediately.

If you are not comfortable with where you plan to be during the storm time-frame, or do not feel it’s safe enough, you may want to think about calling family or a friend and have a backup location in mind. Remember, we are also in the middle of a pandemic. Don’t forget your mask.

Worst and best places to be in a tornado warning (WHSV)

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE: A watch VS. a warning

WATCH: Means conditions are possible for whatever the watch issued might be. Flooding, Flash Flooding, Severe Thunderstorms, or Tornadoes. This means ingredients are in place for that type of weather. Stay alert. Watches are issued in advance and many times before storms have even developed.

A watch means you should be on alert and use caution during the time-frame the watch is in effect.

WARNING: Conditions are imminent. Seek shelter immediately. It’s human nature to seek out more information when a tornado warning, or severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Maybe you want to go look outside.

When a warning is issued, take shelter immediately. Sometimes you may have seconds to get to your safest location.

*Tip: If a tornado or damage to your home were to occur, there likely may be glass, insulation, branches around. These are things you don’t want to be climbing over or walking through in flip flops or bare feet. Put a pair of sneakers or sturdy shoes in your safe place when a watch is issued.*

WHERE SHOULD I GO DURING A TORNADO?

Since tornadoes are rare and can often strike with a short amount of lead time, knowing where to go and being alert to changing conditions throughout the day is critical. DO NOT RELY ON on Facebook or social media to deliver your severe alerts. DO RELY ON a weather radio, the WHSV Weather App, or check with your locality for alert information. Having multiple ways to receive alerts is best. Never rely on just one and do not rely on social media.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE INDOORS: Get to the basement or lowest portion of your building away from any windows. Interior rooms (bathrooms, closets) are best if you don’t have a basement. If in an office building or school, go to an interior hallway away from exterior walls and windows.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS: Never try to outrun a tornado in a vehicle. Seek shelter in a nearby, sturdy structure. This often means you’ll have to plan ahead and identify your safe location if severe weather is in the forecast. In a last-minute scenario, with nowhere else to go, you may need to find a ditch or low area away from trees and other objects that could become projectiles. Cover your head and neck.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.