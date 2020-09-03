Shenandoah County Public Schools teacher named ASCD Emerging Leader

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — A Shenandoah County Public Schools teach was named to the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) 2020 Class of Emerging Leaders.

Abigail French, a U.S. History Teacher at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, is one of 21 educators across the country to receive the recognition.

According to a press release from SCPS, French is an online instructional coach and mentor and an educational course designer. She is currently celebrating her 11th year of teaching with SCPS.

French also serves as a board member with UnisonEDU, a non-profit organization committed to providing equitable professional development to schools, and advocates for public education and better working conditions for teachers and students as an officer with the Shenandoah County Education Association.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.