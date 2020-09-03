Advertisement

Spotswood football becoming region & state power

The Spotswood High School football program is becoming a power at the region and state level.
The Spotswood High School football program is becoming a power at the region and state level.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood High School football program is becoming a power at the region and state level.

Spotswood is coming off a historic performance in 2019 when the Trailblazers put together their best season ever by going 12-1 overall, 10-0 in the regular season, winning the Valley District title, and advancing to the Region 3C title game. It was another strong season during the tenure of head coach Dale Shifflett.

“We want to be a program that reloads, not rebuilds,” said Shifflett.

The Trailblazers have won at least eight games in each of Shifflett’s first four seasons as head coach, including a 9-2 campaign in 2018.

“Coach Shifflett and all the other coaches push us really hard in season and out of season,” said Spotswood senior WR/LB Sam Polglase. “With that hard work, we have been able to put out some success on the field.”

Spotswood senior QB/TE/DE AJ Dooms added: “We have been able to be real competitive because of the hard work we put in. We are here mostly year-round putting in work. Once we graduate someone the next people (are) really stepping up and playing a big part in continuing the tradition.”

Spotswood is preparing to compete during the spring of 2021.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Spotswood’s week as the featured high school is August 31-September 6.

