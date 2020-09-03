Staunton City employees will have fewer furlough days

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is in a better financial position than originally thought from the economic impact of COVID-19. That means fewer furlough days for City employees.

COVID-19 relief funding already eliminated all furlough days for public safety departments.

Now the city’s remaining 177 employees will have seven furlough days instead of 10.

City Manager Steve Rosenberg says the challenge now facing localities is the uncertainty of the revenue picture as federal programs responding to the pandemic come to an end.

“I think that things have settled down into a bit of a new normal,” stated Rosenberg. “But what happens in terms of the local economy, and the state and national economies I think will make a significant difference for us in the months ahead.”

The City is also rehiring for some of the 64 part-time positions that were previously terminated as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19.

