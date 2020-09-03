Advertisement

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

President Donald Trump talks to the crowd at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Trump was visiting Wilmington to declare it the first World War II Heritage City and to meet with World War II veterans in a private, invitation only event at the Battleship North Carolina. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
President Donald Trump talks to the crowd at the Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Trump was visiting Wilmington to declare it the first World War II Heritage City and to meet with World War II veterans in a private, invitation only event at the Battleship North Carolina. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)(Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that people who vote early by mail should show up at their local polling places on Election Day and vote again if their ballots haven’t been counted, a suggestion that experts said would lead to chaos, long lines and more work for election officials during a public health crisis.

In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

But information on whether a ballot has been counted is typically not available right away. In several states, absentee ballots aren’t even counted until after polls close. What can be checked is whether an absentee ballot has been received, and in some cases, whether it has passed a security review and will be submitted for counting.

Election officials warned that a flood of voters showing up on Nov. 3 to check the status of their ballots would mean even more disruption during the coronavirus outbreak and lengthy waits. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said it also could undermine public health efforts.

The board “strongly discourages” people from following the president’s guidance, Brinson Bell said in a statement. “That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19.”

Many states offer ways for voters to verify the status of their ballot online that provide information on when an absentee ballot request has been received, when a ballot has been sent, when the ballot has been received by a local election office and whether it has passed the security review and been accepted. These are typically available on the website of the state election board or the secretary of state.

Voters in the few states that don’t provide this information online have the option to call their local election office.

After months of claiming without proof that there would be widespread voter fraud in November, Trump on Wednesday seemed to urge absentee voters to go to their polling place on Election Day to see if they could vote again, as a way to test the nation’s voting system.

The remarks drew widespread alarm from various officials and voting rights groups, saying that if voters were somehow able to cast a second ballot, they could face prosecution for voting twice.

“Let me be perfectly clear: voting twice is illegal, no matter who tells you do to it. The president’s idea is a great one for people looking to go to jail,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Karen Hobart Flynn, president of Common Cause, said: “You cannot test election integrity rules by breaking them, any more than you can rob a bank to make sure your money is safe.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blamed the media for taking Trump’s words out of context. She said the president said mail-in voters should go to the polls to make sure their votes got tabulated, and if they weren’t, they should vote in person.

“The president does not condone unlawful voting,” McEnany said.

Trump’s tweets on Thursday appeared to be an effort to clarify the earlier remarks. But they continued to cause concern for election officials who would have to deal with voters showing up at polling places on Election Day to demand information on their absentee ballots.

“His statements are intended to promote widescale chaos and confusion, and would burden election officials who would be tasked with spoiling any absentee ballots cast by voters who heed his call and also vote in person,” said Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

All states track absentee ballots, so they know which voters have requested an absentee ballot and, of those, how many have returned their ballots. This information is available to poll workers on Election Day for the check-in process, either through paper or electronic poll books.

If a voter shows up at a polling place on Election Day, after having requested an absentee ballot, this will be readily apparent. Depending on state rules, a voter might be able to cancel their absentee ballot but some might be instructed to cast a provisional ballot that will trigger a review process to determine whether the person is a valid voter and whether their absentee ballot was received and counted.

Provisional ballots are the last to be reviewed and counted. If a voter’s absentee ballot was not counted, their provisional ballot would be counted.

Having large numbers of people casting provisional ballots would create long lines at polling places on Election Day because it’s more time consuming for poll workers to work through than issuing a regular ballot. Once polls close, it’s much more work for election officials.

“It’s just going to increase the strain on the system,” said Jennifer Morrell, a former election official in Colorado and Utah. “All those provisional ballots that have been issued, they are all going to have to be researched. You need to be so thorough. You don’t want to disenfranchise anyone who has the right to vote and you also don’t want to let a vote be processed if it shouldn’t be.”

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Associated Press reporter Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organizations fight food insecurity in Greater Augusta

Updated: moments ago

News

Fishbone Chelsa Church

Updated: moments ago

News

The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.” The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days. But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a “rough go.”

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,126 on Thursday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
As of Thursday, September 3, Virginia has had 123,668 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects a 1,126 case increase since Wednesday, out of 14,699 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 7.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. Eleven additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 2,652. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,847 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although 2 licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future. Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of September 3 By September 3, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 118,190 confirmed cases and 5,478 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses. Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 1,619,053 PCR tests and 130,036 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.) A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms. Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 7.1% Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below. At this point, 9,741 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 2,652 have died of causes related to the disease. The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department. The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data. The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level. Where are our local cases? The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district. Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. September 3. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article. Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

News

One dead from plane crash in Shenandoah National Park

Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to a press release from the Shenandoah National Park, one fatality has been reported from Wednesday’s plane crash. The press release states that the body of an adult male was found in the wreckage. On Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11:14 a.m., the Shenandoah National Park Communications Center received a report that the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 plane crash had been found approximately 0.75 miles down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of Shenandoah National Park, according to the press release. The Buck Hollow Trail and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice. The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Latest News

News

HPD’s Gabriel Camacho named interim police chief

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Harrisonburg Police Department has named Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho as interim police chief. He will officially step into the role on Sept. 12. According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, Camacho has served as deputy chief of HPD since December 2019 with 25 years of experience in law enforcement. Camacho has recently worked with other Spanish-speaking officers at HPD to create a Spanish language Facebook page to help get information into the community. “This is a huge honor and responsibility, which I welcome. Chief English, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the City of Harrisonburg have welcomed me with open arms,” Camacho said in the release. “This is truly an amazing community to serve. I am excited in the opportunity to continue the mission of the Harrisonburg Police Department in partnering with our community on not only reducing crime and problem solving but improving the quality of life,” he said.

Local

The Wildlife Center of Virginia shares how improper disposal of masks could harm wildlife

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The Wildlife Center of Virginia is encouraging people to be more mindful when tossing out disposable masks, saying improper disposal could harm our wildlife in the Valley.

National

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

Local

Fishburne Military School stays COVID free three weeks into reopening

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Cadets began returning to Fishburne Military School on Aug. 9, and they are now in their third week of classes.

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 41 minutes ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

State

Some colleges add free vending machines with masks, sanitizer

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Shillingford, Capital News Service
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Virginia Commonwealth University has begun to place vending machines stocked with personal protection equipment like masks, hand sanitizer and soon, wipes.