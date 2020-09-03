Advertisement

VSP respond to single-vehicle crash early Thursday

(WTOK)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to VSP, the crash occurred in the 400 block of White Hill Road in Staunton. The driver, a female, was transported to August Health for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

