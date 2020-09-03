Wanted: Cory Palazzolo

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Cory Palazzolo, 34, is wanted by the local police.

Palazzolo is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for assault and violating a protective order.

Palazzolo is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

