Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces major broadband expansion

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announced an executive order that he called a ‘mega game changer’ Thursday to support access to high-speed broadband all across the state.

“We all know that our state is so deficient on broadband it’s unbelievable,“ said Gov. Justice during a press briefing. “We’ve been trying to play catch up.”

The governor says a program created by the FCC called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund that is designed to deploy broadband internet to rural America could help alleviate the dire situation in the Mountain State.

“There’s almost 800 million dollars out there for the taking. We’ve struggled in lots of ways because it’s going to expire on the taking I think sometime in October. So, we’ve got to move,” said Gov. Justice.

In order to obtain the $766 million up for grabs, Gov. Justice said he will be signing an executive order to remove regulatory caps from the broadband infrastructure loan program and to eliminate the regulatory caps per provider.

The loan program is facilitated through the Board of Treasury Investments. In 2017, the amount of funds that BTI could make available to broadband providers was capped at $50 million, with no more than $10 million for any single enterprise.

Gov. Jim also hinted Thursday that this plan will created job growth with work on the project set to begin in February of 2021.

“This will become an incredible construction project that will employ hundreds if not thousands of West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said.

However, the governor says legislation will presented before any money is spent.

“I by emergency order am going to remove the caps today but before a dollar is spent, legislators will come back into session, I’ll send up a bill and they will actually review and establish the caps,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice says $50 million in CARES Act funding has also been set aside for broadband in addition to funds from the FCC.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael (R-Jackson), Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso (D-Marion), Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), and House Minority Leader Tim Miley (D-Harrison), Thursday commended Gov. Justice for his announcement of an Executive Order that will usher in a major expansion of broadband internet service to rural and underserved areas of West Virginia.

Carmichael says this program will give an additional 121,000 households access to high class broadband internet.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has again highlighted the desperate need for world-class broadband service in West Virginia,” Senate President Carmichael said. “Telehealth, distance learning, and work from home initiatives require superior internet connectivity. West Virginia has an amazing opportunity to capitalize on this federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and I thank Governor Justice for doing his part to make it possible for broadband providers to utilize this incredible opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Northam pushes for overdue electric bill forgiveness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants Dominion Energy to forgive unpaid residential electric bills by taking $320 million that regulators say the company previously overcharged.

Timeout with TJ: Episode 8 - Joe Brocato

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Timeout with TJ: Episode 8 - Joe Brocato

State

Attorney for Kanye West campaign asks VA AG to recuse himself from ballot access case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The request is based on comments AG Herring is said to have made about supporting his own party in denying ballot access to Kanye West.

State

Virginia liquor sales up nearly $120M despite virus impacts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority brought in $1.2 billion in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year in a nearly $120 million increase from the previous year

Latest News

Local

Fort Defiance High School placed on modified lockdown Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Donald L. Smith of Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Defiance High School administration placed the school on a modified lockdown for approximately 10 minutes on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Local

HPD’s Gabriel Camacho named interim police chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Police Department has named Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho as interim police chief.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools teacher named ASCD Emerging Leader

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A Shenandoah County Public Schools teach was named to the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) 2020 Class of Emerging Leaders.

Local

VSP respond to single-vehicle crash early Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,126 on Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, September 3, Virginia has had 123,668 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

On-campus JMU students must move out by Monday, but some experts say it’s best to stay

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Some 6,000 students living on campus are being asked to move out by Monday.