1on1: Feasibility study for an Agricultural Enterprise Center

By Bob Corso
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We find out about a study which is starting up, to see if a shared-use Agricultural Enterprise Center is feasible in the central Shenandoah Valley.

For more information, click here: https://www.cspdc.org/2020/09/01/ag-center-feasibility-study-kicks-off/

