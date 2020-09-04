ACC football preseason poll released

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released Friday morning.

1. Clemson (132)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. North Carolina

4. Lousiville

5. Virginia Tech

6. Miami (FL)

7. Florida State

8. Pittsburgh

9. Virginia

10. Wake Forest

11. NC State

12. Duke

13. Boston College

14. Syracuse

15. Georgia Tech

