ACC football preseason poll released
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released Friday morning.
2020 ACC Football Preseason Poll
1. Clemson (132)
2. Notre Dame (2)
3. North Carolina
4. Lousiville
5. Virginia Tech
6. Miami (FL)
7. Florida State
8. Pittsburgh
9. Virginia
10. Wake Forest
11. NC State
12. Duke
13. Boston College
14. Syracuse
15. Georgia Tech
