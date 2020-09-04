Advertisement

ACC football preseason poll released

The ACC football preseason poll for the 2020 season was released Friday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released Friday morning.

2020 ACC Football Preseason Poll

1. Clemson (132)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. North Carolina

4. Lousiville

5. Virginia Tech

6. Miami (FL)

7. Florida State

8. Pittsburgh

9. Virginia

10. Wake Forest

11. NC State

12. Duke

13. Boston College

14. Syracuse

15. Georgia Tech

More information on the 2020 ACC Preseason Poll can be found here.

