Advertisement

Albemarle County Confederate statue to be removed Sept. 12

Albemarle Co. sets public hearing date, plans for future of Confederate statue.
Albemarle Co. sets public hearing date, plans for future of Confederate statue.(NBC29)
By The Daily Progress, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) — Another Confederate statue is slated for removal in Virginia. This one is outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reported Thursday that the removal is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The Board of Supervisors had voted in August to remove the life-sized bronze figure as well as two cannons and a pile of cannonballs.

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic. The county said it also will be airing interviews and lectures about the statue.

“We think that the show will be compelling and we know that it will offer the best vantage to watch the removal happen in real time, and we appreciate the community’s support in attending with us together, but from a distance,” said Deputy County Executive Doug Walker.

The statue will be taken to a storage facility. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special virtual meeting next week to review statements of interest from those who want the statue.

State law requires the board to offer the statue to organizations including a museum, historical society or battlefield. The board has “sole authority” to decide where the statue goes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

TSA: Man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond airport checkpoint

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from Fauquier County from carrying a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport.

State

Virginia city renames burial site of Stonewall Jackson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia city has officially renamed the cemetery where Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson is buried.

State

Virginia readies to distribute future coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
The state of Virginia has been spending the last few months figuring out how to quickly distribute a coronavirus vaccine to millions of people.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,111 on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, September 4, Virginia has had 124,779 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

State

TSA stops Salem man with loaded handgun at Roanoke airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
TSA officials detected the .22 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. It was loaded with five bullets.

Local

Augusta County school leaders extend first semester to January 15

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Board members unanimously approved extending the first semester to Jan. 15 because of the school division’s decision to push back the fall start date.

One On One

1on1: Feasibility study for an Agricultural Enterprise Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bob Corso
We find out about a study which is starting up, to see if a shared-use Agricultural Enterprise Center is feasible in the central Shenandoah Valley.

News

Augusta County schools update

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Community Learning Center

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Waynesboro Salvation Army providing childcare during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is stepping up to help out with childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.