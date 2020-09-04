Augusta County school leaders extend first semester to January 15

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Public Schools headed back to the classroom this week, and in Thursday night’s school board meeting Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond said so far, things are going smoothly.

He said there have been minor issues with transportation, but students are still getting to school on time.

But Bond said the community must continue working together.

“We can’t let our guard down, you know. We want this to work,” Bond said “We want to be successful in our hybrid plan and if we want to stay the course and we want to be successful, we have to wear our mask. We have to stay six feet from each other. We have to continue washing our hands.”

At Thursday’s meeting, board members unanimously approved extending the first semester to Jan. 15 because of the school division’s decision to push back the fall start date.

