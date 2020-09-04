Advertisement

Bloomaker to expand Waynesboro warehouse

Company leaders and public officials at the Bloomaker expansion groundbreaking.
Company leaders and public officials at the Bloomaker expansion groundbreaking.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A local hydroponic flower supplier broke ground on a new project to expand its Waynesboro warehouse more than 20,000 feet. Company leaders and public officials were in attendance.

Today is the official 'Bloomaker Ground Breaking Ceremony' day! 🍾 ⠀ We're kicking off our largest Amaryllis season with...

Posted by Bloomaker on Friday, September 4, 2020

Bloomaker was founded in 2005 and has become one the country’s leading producers of hydroponically-grown flowers.

General manager Paul Gabb said once they expand, everybody expands.

““We’re seeing the consumers out there appreciating flowers more than perhaps they did in the past. They do regard it somewhat as an essential. People want to brighten up their homes, they want to feel what normal life used to be,” Gabb said.

The expansion is expected to bring the companies total employees from 60 to 100 when peak season is reached.

“As we break ground today and the construction starts, we anticipate having the facility ready about mid-November to early December just in time for our tulips in the news season,” Gabb explained.

More information about where to purchase Bloomaker’s flowers can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Senator Tim Kaine addresses postal service issues

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual Zoom meeting on Friday afternoon to hear and address concerns that have been raised by some of his constituents about issues with their mail service.

News

Watch WHSV's eveing weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California identified in plane crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, one man has died from Wednesday’s plane crash. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California.The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail remain closed to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

State

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam says he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

Latest News

State

UVA students return to grounds and move in as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
After a long summer and two weeks of virtual instruction, University of Virginia students are finally stepping back on UVA Grounds for that in-person experience that the university has worked to pull off.

Local

Page Co. Public Schools reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Page County Public Schools issued a letter on Friday to inform parents and guardians that a student or staff member at Shenandoah Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Virginia lawmakers approve absentee voting measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including having the state prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Local

VSP investigating two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah County on Thursday evening.

Local

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind reports first positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind has reported that a VSDB employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Augusta Co. causes delays

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81, mile mark 225, near Staunton.