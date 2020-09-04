Bloomaker to expand Waynesboro warehouse

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A local hydroponic flower supplier broke ground on a new project to expand its Waynesboro warehouse more than 20,000 feet. Company leaders and public officials were in attendance.

Today is the official 'Bloomaker Ground Breaking Ceremony' day! 🍾 ⠀ We're kicking off our largest Amaryllis season with... Posted by Bloomaker on Friday, September 4, 2020

Bloomaker was founded in 2005 and has become one the country’s leading producers of hydroponically-grown flowers.

General manager Paul Gabb said once they expand, everybody expands.

““We’re seeing the consumers out there appreciating flowers more than perhaps they did in the past. They do regard it somewhat as an essential. People want to brighten up their homes, they want to feel what normal life used to be,” Gabb said.

The expansion is expected to bring the companies total employees from 60 to 100 when peak season is reached.

“As we break ground today and the construction starts, we anticipate having the facility ready about mid-November to early December just in time for our tulips in the news season,” Gabb explained.

