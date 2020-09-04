Advertisement

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap rainy day fund

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap the state's rainy day fund.
Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap the state's rainy day fund.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Most new spending is on hold as the state deals with the impact of the pandemic, but education advocates say Virginia should consider using reserves to restore school funding.

This week, supporters of the Fund Our Schools Coalition donned rain gear for an online rally, encouraging lawmakers to use the state’s rainy day fund for education.

Chad Stewart is the manager of education policy and development at the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.

“I would just point to the incredible need that we’re seeing from families and schools, really unprecedented needs at this time,” Stewart told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We save up our rainy day fund for a reason, for emergencies. And if there were ever a time to tap into it, now would be the time.”

The coalition is urging lawmakers to restore $500 million for programs they approved early this year, and $600 million to help schools respond to the continuing health emergency.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Basic beer company opens up show room

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro recently converted a farmhouse from the late 1800′s to a showroom. The showroom was a part of a list of projects to keep the brewery from having to put workers on unemployment during the pandemic. It offers an adult-only venue for the restaurant. Basic City Beer Co. founder Bart Lanman said the pandemic has been hard on everyone. “In order to keep moving forward and keep the vibe going we got together as a team and the whole crew here at Basic City really put forth an awesome effort,” Lanman explained. Lanman said masks are required when not seated and there are a number of socially distanced tables available inside and outside the showroom. “One of the things we are really concerned about at Basic City is the protocol. So that has been a complicated scenario both at the brewery and also at the showroom. The brewery has a lot of square footage, so to get people 12 square feet a part has been no problem and we’ve got a huge outdoor space. We’ve got over 300 seats here both indoors and outdoors,” Lanman said.

News

Spotswood football becoming region & state power

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Spotswood football becoming region & state power

News

Moloney ready to compete for JMU starting QB job

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Moloney ready to compete for JMU starting QB job

Local

Local organizations fight food insecurity in Greater Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens donate more than 500 pounds of produce to neighbors and local food pantries.

Latest News

Local

Basic City Beer Co. expands with new showroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro, recently converted a farmhouse from the late 1800′s to a showroom.

State

Lexington man collects over 4,500 salt and pepper shakers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Over thirty years, Leroy Watts has collected more than four-thousand five-hundred salt and pepper shakers.

Local

JMU releases information on transition to virtual classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Madison University has released answers to commonly asked questions since the university’s decision to move classes to a virtual format on Tuesday.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Local organizations fight food insecurity in Greater Augusta

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens donate more than 500 pounds of produce to neighbors and local food pantries. The gardens are just one of multiple organizations working to fight food insecurity in the region. According to Feeding America, the projected percent of people experiencing food insecurity in Augusta County in 2020 is 13.6. Staunton communities are projected at 17.1 percent and Waynesboro is projected at 18.4 percent. The Embrace gardens play an important role in solving this issue. “I love helping out the neighborhood it goes really fast. One of the things the food pantry has trouble with is fresh produce and it goes really really fast,” said Adam Conner, a volunteer at the gardens. There are plots dedicated to community outreach and personal plots are available for a one time fee $10. Bill Clifton, a volunteer himself, said volunteers help tend to the entire garden. “We have some gardeners that have never gardened before just the joy of seeing them come be a part of it not only grow food for themselves but also grow food that is going to help someone else,” Clifton explained. Though the fall harvest is coming to a close, leaders at the Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens say to keep up with their Facebook to get the latest updates.

News

Fishburne Military School stays COVID free three weeks into reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cadets began returning to Fishburne Military School on Aug. 9, and they are now in their third week of classes. “One of the things I’m really proud of is we have concentrated with them this year, hey you’re not going to be the victims here. You all are going to be a part of the solution, and they’ve truly embraced that,” Superintendent Capt. Mark Black said. Fishburne Military School’s target enrollment was 20 percent less than previous years to help maintain social distance. “The key is hygiene, social distancing and the masks,” Capt. Black said. Everyone on campus is required to wear a face-covering and wash their hands often. “We’ve got hand sanitizer all over the place, and what we’d like them to do is every time they go into a new room that they wash their hands. Every time they exit that room, they wash their hands again,” Capt. Black said. Anyone who does not live on campus, including day students and staff, have to get their temperature checked and answer COVID-related health questions in order to get a wrist band show they are allowed to be on campus. Cadets who do live on campus get their temperatures and symptoms checked daily as well. “Now that we are past 14 days here, we’ve had no cases of symptoms, we’ve had no instances of elevated temperatures,” Capt. Black said. They’re working to keep it that way since most cadets live on campus. “We have a pretty good insight of where they’ve been. We’re not allowing them off post, particularly for the first six weeks, and then we’re going to evaluate the situation from there,” Capt. Black said. Capt. Black credits the staff at FMS for working hard since school closed to get cadets back on campus in a safe way. “Our educational system here is predicated on in-person instruction because you can’t do character development virtually,” Capt. Black said. And he said the cadets have been dedicated to having a successful year by complying with the new guidelines and brainstorming new ways to stay COVID-free. Capt. Black said they plan to finish the first semester on Nov. 20, and cadets will not return to campus for the second semester until January.