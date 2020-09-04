First Alert Forecast: Refreshing temperatures on the way for the weekend

(WHSV) - A cold front crosses this afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity for the weekend. High pressure moves in for the holiday weekend, leading to plenty of sunshine and dry weather.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and hot and humid early, highs in the low to mid 80s. Becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon as the front crosses. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly between 2pm-6pm. Behind the front, humidity will be dropping.

A cold front will cross the area today. A few showers possible, especially in the afternoon. (WHSV)

It will be much more comfortable for the evening as temperatures slip into the 70s. Still warm but a nice evening. More crisp overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Some of our mountain locations will slip into the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Humidity remains low and temperatures will be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine. Morning temperatures rising into the 60s crisp and refreshing. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

A gorgeous day on Saturday with low humidity behind the front. (WHSV)

A beautiful Saturday evening as it remains clear, and evening temperatures slip into the 60s. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s. Some of our mountain locations will slip into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool and crisp start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Sunny and pleasant for the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A great day to get out and enjoy. Another refreshing night, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a very comfortable and crisp morning. Mostly sunny for the day and pleasant, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and humid, scattered showers at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s, a mild night.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy and humid once again with a few showers at any point in the day. Temperatures rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. A warm and muggy day.

