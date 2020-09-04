Advertisement

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam said he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

The bill approved Friday called for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week.

he governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.

