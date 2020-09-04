Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam said he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

Virginia is making it easier to vote in the upcoming election—not harder.



Today, I signed important new voter protection laws that will expand access to early voting, provide prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots, and allow for secure drop boxes and drop off locations. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 4, 2020

The bill approved Friday called for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week.

he governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.

