Household hazardous waste day is on Sept. 19

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The dumpsite in Crimora had to close temporarily Thursday after oil was improperly disposed of. Because this is a hazard to the environment, Augusta County is reminding the community of how to get rid of these types of materials.

The Augusta County landfill does accept oil as well as automotive retailers, and the county will be accepting hazardous waste at the Government Center 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19.

This allows the county to pre-treat hazardous materials, which is better for the environment.

“A lot of people go well, it’s a liquid. It will absorb into the ground. I’ll just dump it out. So, it really prevents that long-range disposal issue of where do these things end up and how do they get recycled and repurposed or disposed of correctly,” Morgan Shrewsbury, Environmental Programs Manager, said.

The county will also be accepting new items.

“Metal scrap dealers were not taking old propane tanks even if they were empty because they can be a hazard to dispose of, getting that old nozzle off can be very difficult for them, so we’re now able to offer that service,” Shrewsbury said.

You can find more ways to properly dispose of hazardous materials here.

