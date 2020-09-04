Advertisement

Household hazardous waste day is on Sept. 19

By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The dumpsite in Crimora had to close temporarily Thursday after oil was improperly disposed of. Because this is a hazard to the environment, Augusta County is reminding the community of how to get rid of these types of materials.

The Augusta County landfill does accept oil as well as automotive retailers, and the county will be accepting hazardous waste at the Government Center 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19.

This allows the county to pre-treat hazardous materials, which is better for the environment.

“A lot of people go well, it’s a liquid. It will absorb into the ground. I’ll just dump it out. So, it really prevents that long-range disposal issue of where do these things end up and how do they get recycled and repurposed or disposed of correctly,” Morgan Shrewsbury, Environmental Programs Manager, said.

The county will also be accepting new items.

“Metal scrap dealers were not taking old propane tanks even if they were empty because they can be a hazard to dispose of, getting that old nozzle off can be very difficult for them, so we’re now able to offer that service,” Shrewsbury said.

You can find more ways to properly dispose of hazardous materials here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California identified in plane crash

Updated: moments ago
According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, one man has died from Wednesday’s plane crash. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California.The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail remain closed to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

State

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam says he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

Local

Bill to end qualified immunity for police officers in Virginia is defeated in the House

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
A bill to end qualified immunity for police officers in Virginia was defeated in the House on Friday on a party-line vote.

State

UVA students return to grounds and move in as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
After a long summer and two weeks of virtual instruction, University of Virginia students are finally stepping back on UVA Grounds for that in-person experience that the university has worked to pull off.

Latest News

Local

Page Co. Public Schools reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Page County Public Schools issued a letter on Friday to inform parents and guardians that a student or staff member at Shenandoah Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Virginia lawmakers approve absentee voting measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation aimed at making absentee voting easier in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including having the state prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

Local

VSP investigating two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah County on Thursday evening.

Local

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind reports first positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind has reported that a VSDB employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Travel

Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Augusta Co. causes delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81, mile mark 225, near Staunton.

State

TSA: Man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond airport checkpoint

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from Fauquier County from carrying a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport.