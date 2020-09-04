Advertisement

JMU pauses workouts for three more sports

James Madison University has paused workouts for three more sports following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results.
James Madison University has paused workouts for three more sports following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has paused workouts for three more sports following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results. After previously pausing workouts for 12 sports, JMU has also stopped activities for men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.

Statement from JMU Athletics - Friday, September 4

James Madison Athletics continues to closely administer its COVID-19 safety procedures according to medical guidance. As a result, additional sport programs have been paused following increases in positive test results. Men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball have been added to the list of paused sports. Only men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s golf remain cleared for conditioning activities among all sport programs department-wide. Through end of the day Thursday, Sept. 3, the department has 72 positive cases among student-athletes (42 symptomatic) across all sports and another three positives among other individuals. All positive cases have been isolated and additional individuals have been quarantined as a result of contact tracing. All paused sport programs will go through return-to-activity testing procedures before they are cleared for physical activities.

