Advertisement

JMU students have differing plans for the next few weeks, after classes are moved online

JMU
JMU(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On September 1st, James Madison University announced its plans to transition to virtual classes and for some that means moving off campus.

Sophomore Kiley Rotella, like many others, requested an exemption to stay on campus due to health concerns.

“My father is having a really big surgery next week and cannot under any circumstances be exposed to anybody with COVID, ” Rotella said.

Rotella said she is joined in her sorority house by some of her other sisters. “Everybody in my house got approved to stay, as far as I know, I’m staying here until October and after that we don’t know what we’re doing,” Rotella said.

Some students, like Katie Cline and Anika Singh applied for an exemption to stay until they get their COVID-19 test results back.

“My grandma lives with us and both my parents are high-risk, so I’m staying on campus when I get my results back and then we’ll go from there,” Singh said.

However, both Cline and Singh agree they’d like to stay in Harrisonburg if they can.

“We’re going to take it one step at a time and see what is going on because we don’t know if everything is going to be open on campus,” Cline said.

“It’d just be so much better to stay here because the environment is better for learning,” Singh said.

But for other students, these recent changes means going back home.

“I think the university wanted everybody to be like off-campus so that they could lower the cases, so I feel like it’s safer to go back home,” freshman Hannah Curtin said. “It’s kind of disappointing because I wanted like to stay longer, but I know it’s for the right reasons,” Curtin said.

Curtis is headed back to New York.

First-year student, Liz Marcheschi, is headed home to Northern Virginia.

“My parents are coming down to pick me up tomorrow morning and then I’m going to get adjusted Sunday and then start classes again throughout this whole quarantine period,” Marcheschi said. “We were all joking about how like it feels like a summer camp, it doesn’t feel like we’re in college. You know, being first year and now it literally is like a summer camp. It feels like just yesterday we were unpacking,” Marcheschi said.

There is also a large number of students who wish to stay in town and Matchbox Realty is one of the many apartment and realty companies trying to house students off-campus.

Phillip Saunders is the marketing coordinator at Matchbox Realty.

“We’ve gotten roughly between 300-350 calls and emails from prospective residents looking to see what the options are,” Saunders said.

Saunders said Matchbox Realty is offering some short-term leases for students during this time.

“That’s what motivated Matchbox to step out. To let students and parents especially know that there’s more than one option available,” Saunders said.

Classes are set to start fully online Monday, Sept. 7th. Move-out will continue until then.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Augusta County

More manufacturing jobs available in the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The COVID-19 crisis has left millions out of work. In the Shenandoah Valley, there have been multiple companies expanding bringing in more jobs.

State

Monticello waives fees for children under 12

Updated: 1 hour ago
Children under 12 years old can now get into Monticello for free.

Waynesboro

Bloomaker to expand Waynesboro warehouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A local hydroponic flower supplier broke ground on a new project to expand their Waynesboro warehouse more than 20 thousand feet.

State

Tree sitters mark two-year anniversary of pipeline protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Tree sitters who oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline continue to block the path of the project in Montgomery County. Their protest will be two years old on Saturday.

Latest News

State

Senator Tim Kaine addresses postal service issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual Zoom meeting on Friday afternoon to hear and address concerns that have been raised by some of his constituents about issues with their mail service.

News

Watch WHSV's eveing weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California identified in plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, one man has died from Wednesday’s plane crash. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California.The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail remain closed to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

State

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam says he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

State

UVA students return to grounds and move in as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
After a long summer and two weeks of virtual instruction, University of Virginia students are finally stepping back on UVA Grounds for that in-person experience that the university has worked to pull off.

Local

Page Co. Public Schools reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Page County Public Schools issued a letter on Friday to inform parents and guardians that a student or staff member at Shenandoah Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.