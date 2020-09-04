Advertisement

Monticello waives fees for children under 12

Monticello is hosting a variety of family programs both on-site and virtually
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children under 12 years old can now get into Monticello for free.

In response to COVID-19, Monticello staff want families to have greater access to the site at a reduced price.

They’re hosting several family-friendly events, including self-guided tours, outdoor education stations, and a chance to meet Thomas Jefferson.

The site will also offer virtual experiences.

“For families who are really ready to get out of the house, there are a variety of outdoor fun self-guided things they can do. And for families who would really rather be staying at home right now, we do also have ways to come right to families in their living room through virtual tours and live streams,” said Rachel Baum, the manager of family programs at Monticello.

Monticello will host its annual Home Educators Day for the homeschooling community on September 10.

