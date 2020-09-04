Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Augusta Co. causes delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 3:00 p.m.) — VDOT traffic cameras show traffic being redirected off I-81. Backups are approximately four miles. All southbound lanes remain closed.

VDOT traffic cameras show traffic being redirected off I-81. (VDOT)

Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81, mile mark 225, near Staunton.

VDOT reports the southbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Backups are approximately 1.5 miles.

