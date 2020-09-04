Page Co. Public Schools reports positive COVID-19 case

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County Public Schools issued a letter on Friday to inform parents and guardians that a student or staff member at Shenandoah Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the person was on school premises on Aug. 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and did have direct exposure with other members of the Page County Public Schools community.

Shenandoah Elementary School will remain open at this time.

The letter says that the school board is working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone who had close contact with the person to determine if they’ve been exposed to the virus. If families have been identified as having been potentially exposed, the Virginia Department of Health will contact them and ask that they stay home and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

The school board suggests families monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact their health provider if they begin to show symptoms.

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.