Timeout with TJ: Episode 8 - Joe Brocato & preview of West Virginia H.S. football

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 8 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by West Virginia Metro News sports reporter Joe Brocato. They discuss the start of the high school football season in West Virginia and WHSV coverage area teams: Petersburg, Pendleton County, East Hardy, and Moorefield.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6TnOUCNer5aTznuHlh69A8

