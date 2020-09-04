Advertisement

TSA: Man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond airport checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from Faunquier County from carrying a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport.
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from Fauquier County from carrying a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Richmond International Airport.

TSA officials say the man was carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun on Sept. 3. The gun had six bullets and an additional magazine with six more bullets.

The gun was detected in the man’s carry on bag, according to officials.

Officials immediately alerted airport police who then confiscated the weapon and detained the man for questioning before issuing him a summons.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

