TSA stops Salem man with loaded handgun at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem man was stopped at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Thursday when TSA officers found a gun.

TSA officials detected the .22 caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. It was loaded with five bullets.

The TSA said airport police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon.

“Guns are prohibited in the cabins of airplanes. It is a law that has been in place long before TSA even existed,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items. I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport. It’s always a good idea to start with an empty bag when packing to make sure that you haven’t accidentally left something inside that is not permitted past a checkpoint.”

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as they are properly packaged and declared.

The TSA can issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. The TSA says a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. The complete list of civil penalties can be found here.

The TSA discovered 4,432 firearms in carry-on bags last year - an average of around 12.1 per day. That number represented an approximate five percent increase from 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms found at checkpoints in 2019 were loaded.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

