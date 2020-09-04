UVA football adds 11th game, announces reduced capacity for games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia football team has added and eleventh game to the 2020 schedule while the university also announced athletic events will have reduced capacity for spectators.

Press Release from UVA on adding 11th football game

The University of Virginia football program finalized its 2020 football schedule today (Sept. 4). Virginia’s slate features 11 regular-season games, including six home games. The Cavaliers completed the schedule today by adding a home game versus Abilene Christian on Nov. 21.

UVA opens the program’s 131st season of football on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech. The game will kick at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC. Starting times and television broadcast information for all remaining contests will be announced at a later date. Final start time for the Virginia Tech game will be announced at the conclusion of the ACC’s games of Sept. 12.

In 2020, Virginia will host NC State (Oct. 10), North Carolina (Oct. 31), Louisville (Nov. 7), Duke (Nov. 14), Abilene Christian (Nov. 21) and Boston College (Dec. 5).

UVA will travel for contests at Virginia Tech (Sept. 19), at Clemson (Oct. 3), at Wake Forest (Oct. 17), at Miami (Oct. 24) and at Florida State (Nov. 28).

Virginia faces eight teams that appeared in a bowl game last season: Boston College (TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl), Clemson (Fiesta Bowl/CFP National Championship), Florida State (Tony the Tiger Sun), North Carolina (Military Bowl), Miami (Walk-On’s Independence), Louisville (Franklin American Mortgage Music City), Virginia Tech (Belk) and Wake Forest (New Era Pinstripe).

The Cavaliers have an off weekend on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 26. UVA does not face 2020 ACC foes Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

The current guidelines for sports venues provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia under the “Forward Virginia” plan (announced June 18), allow for the lesser of 50 percent occupancy of the facility or 1,000 patrons.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to the current guidelines for sports venues, attendance at UVA home games at Scott Stadium will be limited to family of student-athletes and each team’s coaching staff until further notice. Should the Commonwealth of Virginia adjust the protocols for spectator attendance, the UVA athletics department will announce new capacity guidelines and other protocols to attend events.

2020 Virginia Football season ticket holders will receive an email from the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office with information about attendance, ticketing and parking for home football games.

2020 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech (3:30/7:30 PM on ABC)

Oct. 3 at Clemson

Oct. 10 vs. NC State

Oct. 17 at Wake Forest

Oct. 24 at Miami

Oct. 31 vs. North Carolina

Nov. 7 vs. Louisville

Nov. 14 vs. Duke

Nov. 21 vs. Abilene Christian

Nov. 28 at Florida State

Dec. 5 vs. Boston College

Press Release from UVA on reduced capacity for spectators

“We are excited that our student-athletes have the opportunity to return to competition soon, but unfortunately, we will have to do so without fans to start the season as we follow the state and local agency guidelines regarding the operation and capacity of our athletic venues,” said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams.

“These are unprecedented times and we are thankful for the patience and continued support of everyone. I encourage everyone to follow our teams on the ACC Network and our other television partners, the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and our team’s social media accounts.”

The capacity guidelines apply to all fall sports home competitions at Scott Stadium (football), Klöckner Stadium (men’s and women’s soccer), Turf Field (field hockey), Memorial Gymnasium (volleyball) and Panorama Farms (cross country).

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.