UVA students return to grounds and move in as COVID-19 cases rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a long summer and two weeks of virtual instruction, University of Virginia students are finally stepping back on UVA Grounds for that in-person experience that the university has worked to pull off.

In-person instruction kicks off Tuesday, September 8. Lots of Hoos are excited to move in, but many concerns about this big return linger as COVID-19 cases rise. The number of total cases in the UVA community hit 201 Friday, September 4.

Situations at the University of North Carolina, Notre Dame, and James Madison University warn students and UVA’s administration of what could unfold.

UVA has added 1,500 quarantine beds, as well as strict rules to try to avoid a similar scenario.

Even before the start of in-person classes, UVA has already seen an uptick in student cases. Last Friday, there were only 40 student cases. Now, at the end of the week, UVA is seeing student case counts at least four times that number. As of Sept. 4, the total number of students cases is 161.

Some of those moving on UVA Grounds are doing their best to stay positive.

“It was a 10-hour drive from Boston, but it was exciting. It is my first time here in Virginia,”first year student Yaro Lototskyy.

He hopes the spread of the coronavirus will stay under control so that he does not have to make that 10-hour trek home anytime soon.

“I think it’s definitely stressful, but I think it’s also a good learning experience on being alone and kind of managing tough times,” Lototskyy added.

Move-in procedures at the University of Virginia will continue through Labor Day Weekend.

