VSP investigating two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah Co.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash in Shenandoah County on Thursday evening.

According to Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent Coffey, the accident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Route 11 (Old Valley Pike), less than a mile south of Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road).

VSP says there are two confirmed fatalities. The crash remains under investigation.

