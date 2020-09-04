Advertisement

Waynesboro Salvation Army providing childcare during pandemic

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro
The Salvation Army of Waynesboro(WVIR)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is stepping up to help out with childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s launching a community learning center that will provide care for 30 elementary school-age children every Monday through the first semester of school.

For $5 per student or a maximum of $10 per family, students will get homework help, tutoring, recreation, music, and social interaction.

“We also wanna provide some support to the parents, you know, parents are going to have to be either with their kids or having their kids at daycare almost every day,” stated Lt. Rachel Pruit with the Salvation Army of Waynesboro. “So we wanna be a support to parents as they try to figure out what they’re gonna do during this different time.”

The Salvation Army is registering students right now and will be up and running by September 28.

Scholarships are available.

Salvation Army Responds to Community Need Establishes Learning Center in Waynesboro

Local Salvation Army Supports Learning and Recreation while School Buildings Remain Closed

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is launching their Community Learning Center on

September 28. The Center will provide local school-age children with tutoring, homework help, recreation, and music on Mondays thru the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

The Center is one of a dozen in the region that The Salvation Army is funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s burden on families not equipped to support virtual learning in their home. “From the start of the pandemic, we have responded to needs in our community, increasing our food pantry distributions, providing meals, and offering rental and utility assistance. With school moving to an online platform, many families cannot support their children with access to needed technology. Other families are impacted because they need to work outside the home and cannot leave the children home alone,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt.

“We are grateful for our donors’ financial support during the pandemic and The Salvation Army is fortunate to have the capacity to establish this Learning Center to serve local students,” said The Salvation Army Potomac Division Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Carolee Israel. “Since the early years of The Salvation Army, supporting families and nurturing youth have been engrained in our mission to ‘meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination.’ We want to provide comfort to anxious families and provide hope in the form of a structured and well-designed program for their school-age children.”

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augusta County schools update

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Community Learning Center

Updated: 23 minutes ago

State

Passions flare as criminal justice reforms advance in House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Passions flared Thursday in the Virginia House of Delegates, as criminal justice reforms continued to advance. Republicans questioned the priorities of the Democratic majority, and Democrats defended changes they say are long overdue.

State

Education advocates urge lawmakers to tap rainy day fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Most new spending is on hold as the state deals with the impact of the pandemic, but education advocates say Virginia should consider using reserves to restore school funding.

Latest News

News

Basic beer company opens up show room

Updated: 3 hours ago
Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro recently converted a farmhouse from the late 1800′s to a showroom. The showroom was a part of a list of projects to keep the brewery from having to put workers on unemployment during the pandemic. It offers an adult-only venue for the restaurant. Basic City Beer Co. founder Bart Lanman said the pandemic has been hard on everyone. “In order to keep moving forward and keep the vibe going we got together as a team and the whole crew here at Basic City really put forth an awesome effort,” Lanman explained. Lanman said masks are required when not seated and there are a number of socially distanced tables available inside and outside the showroom. “One of the things we are really concerned about at Basic City is the protocol. So that has been a complicated scenario both at the brewery and also at the showroom. The brewery has a lot of square footage, so to get people 12 square feet a part has been no problem and we’ve got a huge outdoor space. We’ve got over 300 seats here both indoors and outdoors,” Lanman said.

News

Spotswood football becoming region & state power

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Spotswood football becoming region & state power

News

Moloney ready to compete for JMU starting QB job

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Moloney ready to compete for JMU starting QB job

Local

Local organizations fight food insecurity in Greater Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens donate more than 500 pounds of produce to neighbors and local food pantries.

Local

Basic City Beer Co. expands with new showroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro, recently converted a farmhouse from the late 1800′s to a showroom.

State

Lexington man collects over 4,500 salt and pepper shakers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Over thirty years, Leroy Watts has collected more than four-thousand five-hundred salt and pepper shakers.