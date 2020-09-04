Waynesboro Salvation Army providing childcare during pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is stepping up to help out with childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s launching a community learning center that will provide care for 30 elementary school-age children every Monday through the first semester of school.

For $5 per student or a maximum of $10 per family, students will get homework help, tutoring, recreation, music, and social interaction.

“We also wanna provide some support to the parents, you know, parents are going to have to be either with their kids or having their kids at daycare almost every day,” stated Lt. Rachel Pruit with the Salvation Army of Waynesboro. “So we wanna be a support to parents as they try to figure out what they’re gonna do during this different time.”

The Salvation Army is registering students right now and will be up and running by September 28.

Scholarships are available.

The Center is one of a dozen in the region that The Salvation Army is funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s burden on families not equipped to support virtual learning in their home. “From the start of the pandemic, we have responded to needs in our community, increasing our food pantry distributions, providing meals, and offering rental and utility assistance. With school moving to an online platform, many families cannot support their children with access to needed technology. Other families are impacted because they need to work outside the home and cannot leave the children home alone,” said Lt. Rachel Pruitt.

“We are grateful for our donors’ financial support during the pandemic and The Salvation Army is fortunate to have the capacity to establish this Learning Center to serve local students,” said The Salvation Army Potomac Division Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Carolee Israel. “Since the early years of The Salvation Army, supporting families and nurturing youth have been engrained in our mission to ‘meet human needs in God’s name without discrimination.’ We want to provide comfort to anxious families and provide hope in the form of a structured and well-designed program for their school-age children.”

