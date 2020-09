HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Four West Virginia high school football teams in the WHSV coverage area are scheduled to take the field for their season openers Friday, September 4.

Week 1 Schedule - WHSV Coverage Area Teams

Wyoming East at Pendleton County - 6 p.m.

Petersburg at East Hardy - 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Moorefield - 7 p.m.

