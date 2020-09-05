Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weather continues

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Thanks to the cold front passage and high pressure, cooler weather with plenty of sunshine will continue through Labor Day weekend.

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the low 70s, very comfortable. Clear skies are expected throughout the night as temperatures once again take a dip. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s thanks to low humidity.

Clear skies are expected with refreshing temperatures as lows will be in the 50s.
SUNDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday with reach the low 80s. Mostly clear skies expected for Sunday night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

LABOR DAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures in the 60s. Slightly more humidity for Labor Day but still not causing discomfort. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear skies are expected again for the overnight with lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Another refreshing morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and warm as highs reach the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warmer morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with rain finally returning to the forecast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Warm and humid with highs around 80. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A humid morning with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly cloudy again with another shot of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Another humid morning with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and not as warm as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Comfier weather returns Friday night with overnight lows in the low 60s.

