Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” gets grant to help more families with childcare

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An “educamp” in Rockingham County received a grant of $10,000 to help more families with accessing childcare.

Massanetta Springs received the money from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation.

Because of the money, scholarships are available for families in need of it on a case-by-case basis.

Massanetta Spring’s “EduCamp” is a socially-distanced environment for approximately 25 children between third and eighth grade on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“It’s really good news,” said Clayton Rascoe, the executive director of Massanetta Springs. “Not just for Massanetta Springs, but to be able to help out some working families over the course of the next several months when their kids are doing virtual school. [Parents] might be uncomfortable either leaving them at home or not having family or friends that they can feel like they can leave them with during the day.”

For more information on registration, fees and daily schedules, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.