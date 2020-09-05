More manufacturing jobs available in the Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 crisis has left millions out of work. In the Shenandoah Valley, there have been multiple companies expanding bringing in more jobs.

For example, VIRTEX recently announced an addition of a new product line in Waynesboro that will bring 40 to 50 new jobs to the area.

Employer Network Director for Virginia Career Works, Kaystyle Madden, said the Shenandoah Valley has seen an increase in the jobs available.

“A lot of the manufacturers are looking for people but there is just a need for candidates across the board. But a lot of them I would say are manufacturing jobs just locally here,” Madden explained.

With the addition of more than a million jobs nationwide, the unemployment rate was reported to be at 8.4 percent for the month of August.

Nell Desmond, the director of The Vantage Point: Office of Personal and Professional Development at Mary Baldwin University said to make finding a job, your job.

“This is the time to go inward and find out what is important to you and your family and do some planning. Make that a part of your structure,” Desmond explained.

She also said to make sure your next move is a job that will serve you, long term.

“If you can go into an organization and get a job and show that you can hustle and you have grit and that you are determined, you’re going to move up quickly. So sometimes, it is about just getting a foot in and then once you’re in, moving up or using that experience to learn something about yourself,” Desmond explained.

Virginia Career Works continues to update their social media daily with new opportunities in the area.

