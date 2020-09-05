Advertisement

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Crimora on Saturday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County just after 2:20 Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle was traveling along the 2000 block of Eastside Highway in Crimora, when it ran off the road and crashed. One person did die as result.

The crash remains under investigation.

