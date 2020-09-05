Advertisement

Some JMU students exempted from leaving campus as classes go online temporarily

A major factor in James Madison University’s decision to transition classes online included the availability of isolation and quarantine beds on campus.
A major factor in James Madison University’s decision to transition classes online included the availability of isolation and quarantine beds on campus.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko and Kyle Rogers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A major factor in James Madison University’s decision to transition classes online included the availability of isolation and quarantine beds on campus.

As of Friday, out of 143, there were 11 available.

University spokeswoman Caitlyn Read said with students leaving campus, the school can accommodate space if needed.

“In the next couple of days, as we see students leave, we expect our ability to isolate and quarantine students to grow,” Read said. “We will continue to monitor what that looks like, but a student right now in need of isolation, we would be able to work with them on that.”

Since July 1, JMU recorded 650 active positive cases of COVID-19. Most having been reported within the last week when students arrived back to the Harrisonburg campus for the fall semester.

Earlier this week, JMU announced it would transition to online classes for at least a month and encouraged students who live on campus to go back home.

However, the university has provided exemptions for some students to stay on campus.

“My father is having a really big surgery next week and cannot under any circumstances be exposed to anybody with COVID,” said student Kiley Rotella.

Anika Singh, another student, plans to stay in the area for the time-being.

“My grandma lives with us and both my parents are high risk, so I’m staying on-campus when I get my results back and then we’ll go from there,” Singh said.

On Friday, JMU’s Student Government Association requested the suspension of classes for at least a week to students time to travel, destress and transition to the online learning format.

Locally, police at James Madison University and the Harrisonburg Police Department plan to continue its increased patrols.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Massanetta Springs “EduCamp” gets grant to help more families with childcare

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko and Kyle Rogers
An “educamp” in Rockingham County received a grant of $10,000 to help more families with accessing childcare.

Augusta County

More manufacturing jobs available in the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The COVID-19 crisis has left millions out of work. In the Shenandoah Valley, there have been multiple companies expanding bringing in more jobs.

State

Monticello waives fees for children under 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
Children under 12 years old can now get into Monticello for free.

News

JMU students have differing plans for the next few weeks, after classes are moved online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“My grandma lives with us and both my parents are high risk, so I’m staying on campus when I get my results back and then we’ll go from there.”

Latest News

Waynesboro

Bloomaker to expand Waynesboro warehouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A local hydroponic flower supplier broke ground on a new project to expand their Waynesboro warehouse more than 20 thousand feet.

State

Tree sitters mark two-year anniversary of pipeline protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Tree sitters who oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline continue to block the path of the project in Montgomery County. Their protest will be two years old on Saturday.

State

Senator Tim Kaine addresses postal service issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Tim Kaine held a virtual Zoom meeting on Friday afternoon to hear and address concerns that have been raised by some of his constituents about issues with their mail service.

News

Watch WHSV's eveing weather forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California identified in plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park, one man has died from Wednesday’s plane crash. The man has been identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo, California.The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Spring parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail remain closed to keep the site of the plane crash secure and minimize disturbance while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

State

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam says he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.