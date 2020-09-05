Advertisement

Spotswood’s strong track & field, cross country programs

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood High School has impressive track and field and cross country programs.

The Trailblazers have been very successful recently, as boys and girls cross country and boys and girls indoor track and field won their district titles last year.

Head coach Sue Rinker has been at the helm since 2002.

She says the team’s numbers are increasing and the camaraderie of the group is a big reason why the program has excelled.

“Both the student-athletes and their parents, who are extremely supportive of the program and the coaches that I work with, as well,” Rinker said on the rewarding parts of leading the program. “I think it all makes it very special. We are a team. We’ve often been complimented in the past on the team aspects and sometimes in track and field particularly, you don’t look at the team aspect.”

Conner Amberg is a senior member of the group.

“It’s great,” Amberg said. “The success really starts with our coaching. Coach Rinker is amazing. I think she has a lot of experience, and she works us. We work for her. We’ve gone far a few times and it’s really good to be a part of such an excellent program.”

Jamie Milby is also a senior in the program.

“It feels really awesome to be a part of a team that we all really like each other and we all support each other,” Milby said. “I think we’re one of the more supportive teams in the Valley, especially at meets and stuff like that, so it’s just good to be in a good environment.”

The Trailblazers continue to practice in hopes of a winter season.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Spotswood’s week as the featured high school is August 31-September 6.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 1

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 1 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

Beyond The Huddle - Keenan Glago (Harrisonburg Quarterback)

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Beyond The Huddle - Keenan Glago (Harrisonburg Quarterback)

News

Friday Flashback - Riverheads 2016 State Title

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Friday Flashback - Riverheads 2016 State Title

News

2021 Spring Season Preview: Spotswood

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
2021 Spring Season Preview: Spotswood

Latest News

News

2021 Spring Season Preview: Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
2021 Spring Season Preview: Harrisonburg

News

1-on-1 with Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
1-on-1 with Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg

News

West Virginia H.S. Football Highlights - Week 1 (Sept. 4)

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
West Virginia H.S. Football Highlights - Week 1 (Sept. 4)

Sports

UVA football adds 11th game, announces reduced capacity for games

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The University of Virginia football team has added and eleventh game to the 2020 schedule while the university also announced athletic events will have reduced capacity for spectators.

Sports

JMU pauses workouts for three more sports

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
James Madison University has paused workouts for three more sports following an increase in positive COVID-19 test results.

Sports

ACC football preseason poll released

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The ACC football preseason poll for the 2020 season was released Friday.