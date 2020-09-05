Spotswood’s strong track & field, cross country programs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood High School has impressive track and field and cross country programs.

The Trailblazers have been very successful recently, as boys and girls cross country and boys and girls indoor track and field won their district titles last year.

Head coach Sue Rinker has been at the helm since 2002.

She says the team’s numbers are increasing and the camaraderie of the group is a big reason why the program has excelled.

“Both the student-athletes and their parents, who are extremely supportive of the program and the coaches that I work with, as well,” Rinker said on the rewarding parts of leading the program. “I think it all makes it very special. We are a team. We’ve often been complimented in the past on the team aspects and sometimes in track and field particularly, you don’t look at the team aspect.”

Conner Amberg is a senior member of the group.

“It’s great,” Amberg said. “The success really starts with our coaching. Coach Rinker is amazing. I think she has a lot of experience, and she works us. We work for her. We’ve gone far a few times and it’s really good to be a part of such an excellent program.”

Jamie Milby is also a senior in the program.

“It feels really awesome to be a part of a team that we all really like each other and we all support each other,” Milby said. “I think we’re one of the more supportive teams in the Valley, especially at meets and stuff like that, so it’s just good to be in a good environment.”

The Trailblazers continue to practice in hopes of a winter season.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Spotswood’s week as the featured high school is August 31-September 6.

