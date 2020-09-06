Community members walk through Gypsy Hill Park in “Racial Unity Prayer Walk”

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Many came to Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton to walk and pray for racial unity.

Vanessa and Reggie Johnson were two of the organizers for the event.

“Churches are coming together because we don’t want to be silent and we want to be a beacon of hope and light and unity in our communities first,” Vanessa Johnson said.

The event was sponsored by the Christian Alliance for Racial Equality, C.A.R.E, which the Johnsons founded. Different local churches were brought together to walk in unity.

“Just being with other people from other churches, other races, being able to walk on this unity walk, I think is just very special,” Greg Mayo, a local pastor, said.

Tim Baker, a local church leader, came up with the idea to have a prayer walk.

“When you feel a divide and when you feel a hatred, or a division or a stereotype, ask yourself the question, ‘does this make any sense. What makes us different?,’” Baker said.

Those attending the walk were asked to walk alongside someone they didn’t know and didn’t look like.

“We’re walking with individuals that are different from us for a reason and that is not only to unite in prayer, but just to help individuals who may need a different perspective,” Vanessa Johnson said.

Each attendee was given a prayer guide and was encouraged to converse with their partner. “The beginning of learning about each other and uniting with one another is conversation,” Vanessa Johnson said.

The hope is that unity will continue past the prayer walk.

“It’s a statement I think to the community that we can walk together in peace, we can walk together in unity, and we can walk together in a purpose,” Mayo said. “To combat racism, it’s going to take love and it is going to take us all,” Vanessa Johnson said.

The organizers say they may do more events like this in the future, due to the success.

