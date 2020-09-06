Advertisement

The Gus Bus offers virtual programs this Fall

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Gus Bus program will look a little different than in years’ past.

Typically, The Gus Bus drives through the community to offer literacy enrichment and academic support.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the buses won’t be driving around to neighborhoods but will offer virtual programs instead.

The organization will offer specific programs to four local elementary schools: Smithland, Waterman, Stone Spring and Spotswood.

Every morning, Monday through Thursday, the bus will have a book read aloud, which is available to all Harrisonburg City Public Schools students and in Page and Shenandoah counties. This runs September 28th through December 10th.

Jolynne Bartley is the Assistant Director of Children and Youth Services for James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services.

“We believe that our role has been previously and continues to be to bolster that after-school time with additional programming that is supplementing the school day,” Bartley said.

There is no cost to the Gus Bus programs and for more information on how to get involved with The Gus Bus, you can send an email to gusbus@jmu.edu.

