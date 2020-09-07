American Shakespeare Center safely brings theater back to the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Theaters around the world are trying to figure out how to move forward in age of COVID-19. The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returned to the stage with their ASC SafeStart Guide in hand and lot of social distancing.

The guide details the different protocols required by the casts and crew. With safety measures such as separating facilities into distinct spaces, symptom checks and decreasing the in-house audience to less than 50 percent capacity by allowing no more than 105 people, ASC has been putting on productions since the end of July.

Before shows began, casts and crew rehearsed virtually for two weeks during an isolation period. Then, they began rehearsals in-person with masks until it was time for dress rehearsals.

Each member also signed an isolation covenant.

Managing Director of the American Shakespeare Center, Amy Wratchford, said the casts and crews are extremely careful about how much they go in public.

“Without learning how to produce safely in the pandemic, the industry is just going to collapse. We know from what we hear from the epidemiologists this isn’t going away anytime soon and we need to learn how to produce safely for our artists and our audiences,” Wratchford explained.

Shows at the American Shakespeare Center are performed virtually and in-person. For more information, click here.

