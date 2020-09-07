Central Virginia voter registrars put out call for younger poll workers ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voter registrars across Central Virginia are putting out the call for help ahead of election day. They desperately need poll workers, but the traditional candidates for the job may have to sit this unprecedented election out.

“Now they have lots of different options for voting,” said Kirk Showalter, Richmond Voter Registrar.

Richmond’s Voter Registrar Office needs poll workers and fast. But there’s an issue this year, COVID-19 concerns at the polls have the normal pool of candidates for the job sitting this one out.

“The typical age of an election officer is 65+ and they are the most vulnerable populations so some feel very uncomfortable, voting, working in the polls,” said Showalter.

Showalter says they’re looking for younger people to step up and help out. Training starts September 12. The only requirement is that you need to be a registered voter in the state.

Showalter says normally Richmond needs about 1,400 workers, but with absentee voting up ahead of November, now she only need about 1,100. But she’s only halfway there with what she calls “solid commitments.” And Richmond isn’t the only area facing this issue, counties across Central Virginia also need poll workers.

“The big unknown for us is in person voting,” said Showalter. “That’s brand new but we’re prepared as you can see, we’ve got wonderful, new voting booths for everybody. We are bringing in experienced staff that are familiar with voting procedures and they will be staffing our Election Day.”

To sign up to be a poll worker, you have to go through the Virginia Department of Elections to apply. Here’s the link: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/officer-of-elections/

