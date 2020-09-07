Community reacts to COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been at least 206 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the city of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Some community members spoke out about their surprise to hear of the uptick in case numbers.

“I knew cases were on the rise, but I didn’t know the exact numbers,” one person said. “I didn’t know that,” another person said.

The consensus from those community members was they feel pretty safe, while outdoors.

“I’ve heard that the virus doesn’t last long in the sunlight and outside is honestly one of the safest places to be, so outside seemed like a good choice,” Jacque Zook said.

Rachel Colon said she tries to follow safety guidelines set in place.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and try to keep distance and be aware of who is around me,” Colon said. “Outside it’s hard to want to wear a mask, but when I’m indoors, my face is covered and I try to be cautious,”Colon said.

Robert Gordon said he tries to stay away from large groups.

“I feel fairly safe when I’m out and about as long as it’s not a concentrated area of people,” Gordon said.

Gordon wants everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe.

“It’s concerning, sure. I mean, it’s a serious thing. It’s, you know, consumed the whole world for a long time now, so it’s definitely not what you want,” Gordon said. “Just everybody be sensible, be safe.”

The City of Harrisonburg is continuing the ordinance placed on most gatherings limiting them to 50 people and encourages safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing.

