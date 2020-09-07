EMU welcomes students during rescheduled move-in weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In August, Eastern Mennonite University delayed its on-campus move-in after four students tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students were finally able to move in.

Jason Good, Vice President for Innovation & Student Recruitment, said since the four student leaders who were asymptomatic, no other positive cases have been reported to the college.

Part of the weekend’s move-in process required students to fill out a symptom tracker to make sure they were not exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“Everything went really smoothly. I helped out a couple of mornings and we had beautiful weather,” Good said. “Students signed up for a specific move-in appointment, they had an hour-long slot and they could have one person help them move in to minimize exposure.”

Along with the rescheduled move-in date, most classes switched were online for the first few weeks of the semester. Good said over the next three days, classes will remain online as the college transitions to a hybrid model later this week.

He said the four students were put into isolation on campus as a precaution but are no longer isolated. Good said staff at EMU is looking at numbers from the city of Harrisonburg every day in case they have to make a change to their semester plan.

“Hearing what happened at JMU was a big impact on our thought processes,” Good said, “We believe we can do things differently just by the type of institution we are and similar to Mary Baldwin and Bridgewater and other nearby private institution.”

Bridgewater College, another private institution, has also seen a low number of reported positive cases. According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been six reported cases, with two of those reported last week.

