Gamer Oasis reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place

“The ability to gather has always been a cornerstone of what we offer here, and we are incredibly excited to be open to the public again.”
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A popular gaming store in downtown Harrisonburg is now back open after being temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has made many changes inside to keep gamers safe.

Although it did offer online sales and curbside pickup during quarantine, in a statement to WHSV, Josh Roberts, the Store Manager at Gamer Oasis, said, “The ability to gather has always been a cornerstone of what we offer here, and we are incredibly excited to be open to the public again.”

The usually crowded store has made some changes, including a reduced number of gaming tables — from 25 tables with 100 seats to 13 tables with 26 seats. The number of ultimate gaming tables has also been reduced from five to three, and the D&D table is currently shut down. Gamer Oasis also has Plexiglas dividers to keep players safe from their opponents, and everyone must wear a mask.

Roberts said Gamer Oasis wants everyone to be able to experience playing games in person, but as safely as possible.

