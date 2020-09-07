Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City. Listed at just under $180,000, the former worship space is drawing a lot of attention.

Beverly Stermer, an associate broker for Nest Realty, said that in less than a week, there have been more than 60 showings of the property.

“I think a lot of people are just curious. I think when they pull it up they are excited about the possibility of you know living in a church and converting it to a home, like the current seller has done. But then there is also a lot of people who want to convert it back to a commercial state and turn into some type of venue,” Stermer explained.

Stermer also said the current owners can see it as a music venue in the future.

“They enjoyed living there. They have lots of music, musicians friends and like to play music there. That’s really what they would love for someone to do, have it be someone’s home and also have a place to get together and play music,” Stermer said.

For more information on the property or to schedule a showing,

