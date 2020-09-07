Advertisement

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt

David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.
David Klein, affectionately known as The Candyman, is excited to announce his worldwide treasure hunt.(Tricky Treasures via WBTV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WBTV) - The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.

In a press release, it was revealed that Gold Tickets are being hidden nationwide for anyone to find.

David Klein, the founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans and Tricky Treasures, is getting ready to retire, but first, he’s going to give back to everyone who loves the candy industry like he does.

Klein, also known as The Candyman, is announcing his treasure hunt as he and his partner have started going across America hiding gold-style tickets in the form of necklaces in places they come across with an interesting story.

The press release, provided through Tricky Treasures, says plans are to have multiple treasure hunts for these gold tickets in each state.

You can join one of their treasure hunts which are launching right now at www.TheGoldTicket.com.

Anyone who joins at least one treasure hunt will be eligible to search for the ultimate treasure, the key to one of Klein’s candy factories and an all-expenses paid trip and education to a candy-making university.

Klein will add this treasure hunt after all the states have had a chance to play.

Each treasure hunt is valued at $5,000 and cost is $49.99 to enter a hunt. Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1000 participants, no exceptions.

“With The Gold Ticket Treasure hunt, our goal is to get people out and about with their families. Grandma and Grandpa can even join with the kids and grandkids,” said David Klein. “Take videos of your treasure hunt experiences for possible inclusion in our upcoming series.”

All interested are reminded to join a treasure hunt and sign up for the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/thegoldticket for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'We Hart Racial Equality' 5K at JMU

Updated: moments ago

News

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

WHSV's Ben Beddoes has your Monday evening forecast

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

EMU moves students in over the weekend

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Staunton

American Shakespeare Center safely brings theater back to the Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton returned to the stage with their ASC SafeStart Guide in hand and lot of social distancing.

Latest News

News

Community reacts to COVID-19 cases rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
"I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and keep distance and be aware of who is around me."

Staunton

Home, once a church, on the market in Staunton

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
A church built in 1900 then converted into a home is for sale in the Queen City.

National Politics

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal. Trump’s narrow win in Wisconsin in 2016 helped to send him to the White House.

News

Community members react to COVID-19 case numbers rising in Harrisonburg

Updated: 20 minutes ago
There have been at least 206 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the city of Harrisonburg, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some community members spoke out about their surprise to hear of the uptick in case numbers. “I knew cases were on the rise, but I didn’t know the exact numbers,” one person said. “I didn’t know that,” another person said. The consensus from those community members was they feel pretty safe, while outdoors. “I’ve heard that the virus doesn’t last long in the sunlight and outside is honestly one of the safest places to be, so outside seemed like a good choice,” Jacque Zook said. Rachel Colon said she tries to follow safety guidelines set in place. “I wouldn’t say that I’m fearful, but I am cautious. I try to wear a mask and try to keep distance and be aware of who is around me,” Colon said. “Outside it’s hard to want to wear a mask, but when I’m indoors, my face is covered and I try to be cautious,”Colon said. Robert Gordon said he tries to stay away from large groups. “I feel fairly safe when I’m out and about as long as it’s not a concentrated area of people,” Gordon said. Gordon wants everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe. “It’s concerning, sure. I mean, it’s a serious thing. It’s, you know, consumed the whole world for a long time now, so it’s definitely not what you want,” Gordon said. “Just everybody be sensible, be safe.” The City of Harrisonburg is continuing the ordinance placed on most gatherings limiting them to 50 people and encourages safety measures like wearing a facial covering and social distancing.

National

Authorities: Gunman sought after Ga. deputy shot; vest saved him

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday the 29-year-old suspect fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.