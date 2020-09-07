Advertisement

Liberty tells staff to refrain from interacting with Falwell

Former city officials say the next pick by the board of trustees could be someone who is not political.
Former city officials say the next pick by the board of trustees could be someone who is not political.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Staff members at Liberty University have been instructed to refrain from interacting with Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s ousted president.

The News & Advance reported Friday the university’s general counsel, David Corry, wrote in an email to staff Thursday that Falwell had made “uncomfortable” calls to some employees after resigning last week.

Corry told employees they cannot give Falwell information about the school or do any favors for him while on the job because the interactions could create the perception that he is helping manage the school.

Falwell’s departure came after revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair roiled the school founded by his father.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Casino backers in Bristol make final push before election

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Backers of a proposed casino and resort in southwest Virginia are ramping up efforts to boost support for the project before it goes to voters for a decision.

State

Richmond saw nearly $4M in fire damage during initial unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Richmond Times Dispatch, Associated Press
Fires caused nearly $4 million in estimated damages over the first 18 days of protests this summer in Richmond, according to an analysis by city emergency officials.

State

‘He was straight A’s, he was thriving’: Richmond teen shares success story of virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Karina Bolster, NBC12
Tre Milana has autism, among other cognitive issues. Learning in the typical public school setting just didn’t work for him.

Local

UVA students create project to get peers involved in the 2020 election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Students at the University of Virginia are getting involved in this November’s election and they’re making waves on social media to do it.

State

Virginia city plans ‘reverse’ Christmas parade due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Free Lance-Star, Associated Press
A Virginia city is already making plans for how to safely hold its annual Christmas parade during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

State

Virginia man accused of indecent exposure while biking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with what police said was a string of confrontations along trails in northern Virginia involving a cyclist who sometimes exposed himself to pedestrians.

State

Central Virginia voter registrars put out call for younger poll workers ahead of Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
They desperately need poll workers, but the traditional candidates for the job may have to sit this unprecedented election out.

News

Statewide ban on evictions expires

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 645 on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Crimora on Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

Virginia Tech student arrested for forcible fondling of fellow student

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect’s name has not been released.