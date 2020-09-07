Liberty tells staff to refrain from interacting with Falwell

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Staff members at Liberty University have been instructed to refrain from interacting with Jerry Falwell Jr., the school’s ousted president.

The News & Advance reported Friday the university’s general counsel, David Corry, wrote in an email to staff Thursday that Falwell had made “uncomfortable” calls to some employees after resigning last week.

Corry told employees they cannot give Falwell information about the school or do any favors for him while on the job because the interactions could create the perception that he is helping manage the school.

Falwell’s departure came after revelations of his wife’s extramarital affair roiled the school founded by his father.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.