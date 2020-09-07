Local art gallery holds sale for gallery expenses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local artists have been creating a lot of work.

CoArt Gallery decided it was time to clear out the overstocked studios for a good cause.

The art gallery in Staunton has been open for 25 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the art studio had to shut its doors for a few months, but the artists kept working at home. Now, the gallery is having a sale to help raise money for expenses.

Joan Menard is the Event Coordinator for CoArt Gallery.

“We are a for-profit business, but we do not have employees cause we are a cooperative. So, we weren’t eligible for any of the grants to help us in any way, because we had no employees,” Menard said.

About 38 artists are involved with the gallery and some of the art pieces are marked down in hopes of making quick sales to help the gallery immediately.

The art sale will continue Monday, September 7th from 11-3 and Thursday, September 10th through Sunday, September 13th.

