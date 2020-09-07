Advertisement

Local art gallery holds sale for gallery expenses

CoArt Gallery in Staunton
CoArt Gallery in Staunton(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local artists have been creating a lot of work.

CoArt Gallery decided it was time to clear out the overstocked studios for a good cause.

The art gallery in Staunton has been open for 25 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the art studio had to shut its doors for a few months, but the artists kept working at home. Now, the gallery is having a sale to help raise money for expenses.

Joan Menard is the Event Coordinator for CoArt Gallery.

“We are a for-profit business, but we do not have employees cause we are a cooperative. So, we weren’t eligible for any of the grants to help us in any way, because we had no employees,” Menard said.

About 38 artists are involved with the gallery and some of the art pieces are marked down in hopes of making quick sales to help the gallery immediately.

The art sale will continue Monday, September 7th from 11-3 and Thursday, September 10th through Sunday, September 13th.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Updated re-entry plan for West Virginia Schools released

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Every Saturday at 9 p.m. the map will be published with the plans for counties for that week.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,199 on Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, September 6, Virginia has had 126,926 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

The Gus Bus offers virtual programs this Fall

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We believe that our role has been previously and continues to be to bolster that after-school time with additional programming that is supplementing the school day.”

News

Community members walk through Gypsy Hill Park in “Racial Unity Prayer Walk”

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Churches are coming together because we don’t want to be silent and we want to be a beacon of hope and light and unity in our communities first.”

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 948 on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, September 5, Virginia has had 125,727 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Beyond The Huddle - Keenan Glago (Harrisonburg Quarterback)

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
|
Beyond The Huddle - Keenan Glago (Harrisonburg Quarterback)

News

Friday Flashback - Riverheads 2016 State Title

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
Friday Flashback - Riverheads 2016 State Title

News

2021 Spring Season Preview: Spotswood

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
2021 Spring Season Preview: Spotswood

News

2021 Spring Season Preview: Harrisonburg

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
2021 Spring Season Preview: Harrisonburg

News

1-on-1 with Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
1-on-1 with Broadway High School football head coach Danny Grogg