Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — It’s not what they wanted and definitely not what they expected, but in the crazy year of 2020, one group of runners says they will settle for a new version of the Boston marathon.

After training for the past six years, Nelle Fox and a group of her friends were disappointed to find out the Boston marathon had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We kind of thought it was inevitable you know with all the hot spots and the outbreaks,” said Fox.

After a hard battle with multiple illnesses, Fox says she was looking forward to truly being Boston strong.

“The patriotism that comes with the race and the crowd support,” said Fox.

“Just gotta make the best of it. I’m looking forward to running virtually here,” said Aaron Kauffman, a Boston marathon qualifier.

Aaron Kauffman, also an avid runner, says a life-changing accident pushed him to continue forward.

“In January of 2019, I was hit by a car while running and had to have knee surgery. Thankfully, my head hit the windshield and cracked it,” said Kauffman.

Nearly six months later, Kauffman was able to get back on the horse and continue to train. Now, the group of friends looking at the positives amid the disappointing situation.

“It’s not all that bad. Life is hard, but the behavior and reactions of other people reminds us that we are stronger than we think,” said Fox.

The group will run the course on September 13 starting at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

